Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Rescuers have been called to help three climbers stuck on Mt Beerwah.
Trio rescued after failing to finish dusk climb

Shayla Bulloch
25th Aug 2019 8:40 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
MULTIPLE people had to be rescued off a Sunshine Coast mountain last night after not being able to "finish the climb".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Mt Beerwah about 6.30pm on Saturday to reports of three climbers stuck up the mountain.

A spokesperson from QFES said crews set up an assistance line and the trio guided themselves down the mountain on foot and reached the carpark at 7.45pm.

Paramedics assessed all patients but nobody needed to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson from Queensland Ambulance Service said the climbers were "not physically able to finish the climb".

