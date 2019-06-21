Trigger mapping 'farce' catches major Gympie sports precinct

Trigger maps of the Gympie region showing some of the areas tagged as having endangered or threatened plants.

Trigger maps of the Gympie region showing some of the areas tagged as having endangered or threatened plants. Contributed

NEW State Government vegetation protection maps have been called a "farce” by Gympie MP Tony Perrett after popular sporting venues were tagged as endangered or threatened plants are likely to be present.

The Opposition spokesman for agriculture said it was a revelation which only highlighted another flaw in a system that will hit property owners with another layer of "restrictive bureaucratic creep”.

"When you look at what is captured in the maps they are a joke and an embarrassment.

"The cruel part of the joke is that landowners, not the Government, will have to go to considerable expense to prove they don't have endangered species on their properties.

"I understand it will cost many thousands of dollars, Mr Perrett said.

High risk areas identified in the Gympie region include One Mile Park, Madill and the Gympie Duck Ponds.

Kin Kin and Chatsworth are also extensively covered.

Other popular landmarks around the state were also caught in the new system.

"They identify such places as the Gabba, airport runways, dams, quarries, and Suncorp Stadium as being close to endangered plant species,” Mr Perrett said.

A State Government spokesman said this week most of the locations are backed by specimens held in the Queensland Herbarium.

Holiday fun at Lake Alford which has been tagged in the new State Government vegetation maps as having endangered or threatened plants. Renee Albrecht

"These known locations are then buffered by a 2km radius, which is why areas such as Suncorp Stadium, the Gabba and canals are shown as high-risk areas as they are within this 2km radius.”

Mr Perrett said a number of landowners had contacted him about the changes, and he is urging everyone to check the new maps for themselves.

"Whether you have a small backyard or a large rural holding you will be caught.

"Everyone has been mapped.

"No one is immune.

Shadow Minister for Agriculture Tony Perrett has labelled the new maps a "farce”. Cassandra Glover

"The latest maps have nothing to do with the restrictive Vegetation Management obligations.

"They are in addition to them.

"The maps are a farce.

"No one can have confidence in such a mishmash of layer upon layer of mapping discrepancies,” he said.