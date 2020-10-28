TRICK OR TREAT: 7 ways to celebrate Halloween in Gympie

1. Rattler Halloween Train

Join in the spookiest train ride ever, brought to you by the Mary Valley Rattler.

Come dressed in your spooky costumes and enjoy all the family fun, as tickets include an on-board meal, trick or treating for the kids and transfers.

When: The Trick or Treat train will depart at 5pm this Saturday, October 31 and return at 8pm.

Prices:

Adults: $85 for train ticket, $100 round trip transfer

Children (2 to 12 yrs): $55 for train ticket, $100 round trip transfer

Infants (under 2 yrs): $0.00 for train ticket + $0.00 round trip transfer

Note: Pick-up is only available for Sunshine Coast addresses.

Bookings are essential and can be made here.

2. Halloween car rally

The Gympie Historic Auto Car Club is hosting a Halloween-themed rally from Saturday morning.

Those who want to join are encouraged to don a costume, and meet at the club rooms for a BYO morning tea, before departing for Goomeri.

In Goomeri you’ll swing by the bakery, have a picnic lunch and stop off at a Kilkivan ice-cream store on the way home.

When: 10am for a 10:30 departure

Where: Depart from Gympie Historic Auto Club

Price: Free to join, BYO morning tea

3. Halloween Bash and Karaoke

This week the Queenslander Hotel is going all out with, spooky karaoke on Tradie Thursday followed by their annual Halloween bash on Saturday night. Thursday they will celebrate all things scary and macabre with Halloween themed tradie competitions, and if you sing a spooky song at karaoke you could win a prize. Then on Saturday, dress up in your best scary costume for a night of festive fun.

Where: Queenslander Hotel, 170 Mary Street, Gympie

When: Karaoke: Thursday, October 29, Halloween Bash: Saturday, October 31

4. Skateland Halloween Disco

Skateland Gympie are hosting a two-day Halloween Disco dress up party.

Spooky costumes are encouraged and families and kids of all ages are welcome to join in the fun.

When: Friday, October 30, 6-9pm, Saturday October 31 6-9pm

Bookings are limited and essential.

To book text Dee on 0401 866 077

5. Twilight Graveyard Tour

Gather together for a fantastic photo opportunity and watch the full moon rise from the top of the Gympie Cemetery.

Then step back through history and learn the origins of Halloween with Pagan stories, and see what, why and how it should be celebrated.

The event is suitable for ages 12 and over, and costumes are welcome.

This is an outdoor event. A COVID safe checklist will be enacted for this event. Social distancing and hand sanitation protocols must be adhered to during this event.

When: Twilight, Saturday, October 31

Time: 5.30pm start

Cost: $10 per person, children under 16 free

Where: Gympie Cemetery – Corella Rd

Bring: Camera, comfy shoes, bug spray, a torch, a chair if you want

Bookings essential – phone Di Woodstock on 0419 224 628 for offline bookings and pay on the day.

6. Trick or Treat in Kin Kin

Kin Kin’s famous Halloween Trick or Treat night is back so bring along your little ghosts, ghouls, witches and zombies for an evening of spooky fun. Start at the Kin Kin tennis court for a group photo and learn which streets are participating before heading off around the village.

When: Saturday, October 31, 5-7pm

Where: Depart Kin Kin Tennis Court

7. Beltane Fire Festival

This festival is to celebrate Beltane, the spring harvest festival which is the opposite of the autumnal Halloween festival celebrated in the northern hemisphere.

It is sure to be a fun-packed weekend with on-site camping, live music, stalls, exhibits, entertainment, guest speakers and workshops.

The festival is open to anyone interested in spirituality, Halloween and Beltane, paganism, witches and Wiccans, and gypsies.

For more information on the festival and costume ideas, click here.

When: October 30 – November 1

Where: Imbil Showgrounds

Don’t forget to join the Gympie Halloween Facebook group to find out which streets near you are participating in Trick or Treating.