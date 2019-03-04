Menu
Kate Cook was found deceased by Queensland Police in the early hours of this morning.
Kate Cook was found deceased by Queensland Police in the early hours of this morning.
BREAKING: Tributes for Australian Idol found dead

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Mar 2019 1:18 PM
AUSTRALIAN Idol and country music star Kate Cook was found dead this morning in bushland at Lowood.

Queensland Police were notified around 7.20pm last night of Cook's disappearance and began a search. Reports indicated she had walked off into bushland alone.

This morning the 36-year-old's body was found about 500m into the bushland.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances around her death at this stage.

Tributes have poured in from locals and even from the likes of fellow country music star Casey Barnes, lamenting the muso's passing.

 

"Absolutely devastated to hear of your passing today Cookie. This is the Kate Cook I remembered and loved," he said on social media earlier today.

"We were only just talking about trying to organise a ten year Idol reunion later this year... you were a breath of fresh air and such a beautiful person inside and out.

"Hope you're up there with your mum now mate. Love ya."

Tributes pour out for deceased Australian Idol contestant and country music star, Kate Cook.
Tributes pour out for deceased Australian Idol contestant and country music star, Kate Cook.

Cook had opened up about her difficulties with her life in the aftermath of Australian Idol, finding it difficult to continue with her career without the assistance of the show's managers, publicists and other helpers.

Ben Hart's Facebook post on Sam Simmons
Ben Hart's Facebook post on Sam Simmons

 

Tributes pour out for deceased Australian Idol contestant and country music star, Kate Cook.
Tributes pour out for deceased Australian Idol contestant and country music star, Kate Cook. Facebook

 

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

