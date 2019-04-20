Cricket greats mourn star’s tragic death

THE cricket world is in mourning after the death of former Scotland captain Con de Lange at age 38 after a long battle with illness.

De Lange was diagnosed with a brain tumour 16 months ago, after falling ill while away on international duty in late 2017.

The former English County star, who was an all-rounder for Northamptonshire, is survived by wife Claire and their two children, Daisy and Rory.

De Lange began his cricket career in his native South Africa in 1998, where he played for Knights and Free State, and had two years with Northants before playing for Ferguslie and Clydesdale in Scotland.

He captained Scotland to its first 50-over victory over an ICC full member in May 2017, hitting the winning runs as his side chased down 287 against Sri Lanka.

Players, including former teammates, took to social media to pay their respects to de Lange. Among them were former England spinner Ashley Giles and South African legends Herschelle Gibbs, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis.

Ex-Proteas seamer Allan Donald called de Lange a "warrior", and former Northamptonshire teammate David Willey wrote: "One of the best men I know! Lived with me, put up with too much, and taught me even more! Blessed to have had him in my life and thoughts are with his beautiful family at such a sad time! The worlds not fair. Con you're a legend! RIP."

De Lange had to undergo an operation, chemotherapy and radiation treatment in his fight against the illness.

A statement from Cape Cobras, who he played for in South Africa, read: "We send our condolences to the family of former Cape Cobras cricketer Con de Lange who sadly passed away this morning."

Northamptonshire also released a touching statement in memory of the all-rounder.

"He made his mark with the club as a tidy left-arm spinner, a talented batsman and outstanding fielder - an ideal skill-set for the limited-overs game," the statement read.

"Con was highly respected wherever he played around the cricketing world, and was regarded as a mentor and role model by some of the younger generation of Scottish cricketers.

"Everyone at NCCC sends sincerest condolences to his family and friends at his hugely sad time."

De Lange made 13 ODI and eight T20 appearances for Scotland since his debut in 2015.

