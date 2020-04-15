Tributes pour for CQ teen killed in quad bike crash

SUMMER Scantlebury will forever be remembered as "a rock," a friend to everyone and a much-loved and forever missed daughter and sister.

The 13-year-old Toolooa State High student was tragically killed in a quad bike accident late Monday afternoon.

Tahnee Edwards, who has been Summer's best friend for the past three years, said she was heartbroken after she heard the news that she had lost her "beautiful friend".

Tahnee received the tragic news in a text at 10pm on Monday night which said Summer had died after she crashed a quad bike at a property in Dingo.

A search went out for Summer on Monday afternoon when she failed to return from her ride on the property.

Paramedics were called to the property at 4.51pm, with two crews arriving on scene.

Tragically, Summer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"She was a lovely girl and was close to everyone," Tahnee said.

"We all cared for her a lot."

Summer who was described as "very mature" and "quiet" in nature will leave behind a mark on the hearts of many in the Gladstone community.

While Tahnee and her friends won't be able to attend Summer's funeral due to covid-19 restrictions limiting it to ten people in attendance, they have planned their own special send-off.