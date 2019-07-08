Tributes for miner ‘taken far too young’

A YOUNG Queensland mine worker killed at the weekend is being remembered for his loyalty and compassion as loved ones rally to raise money to support his family.

Friends of the 27-year-old are rallying together to raise money for the family of the miner, identified only as Jack, who lost his life at the Baralaba North Coal Mine in Central Queensland.

More than $1,000 has been raised for Jack's family so far.

"Jack was one of the good ones," the GoFundMe page reads. "Always up for a laugh or a chat."

"He touched so many people with his loyalty, compassion and dry sense of humour [SIC]. He always had a smile and will be missed greatly.

"Taken far too young".

The funds raised will go directly to the young miner's family to help them with the sudden funeral expenses and allow time to grieve.

"It is time for us to come together to help his family get through this devastatingly state time," the page reads.

One friend of Jack's told The Courier-Mail everyone is "absolutely devastated" by his death.

"Everyone on B crew is absolutely devastated that something like this could happen to not only a work mate, but a family member," she said.

"We spend half our years working and living beside each other at the mine camp so we all become extremely close, like family."

She said the mining community is like "our home away from home".

"He was an awesome guy with a dry sense of humour that everyone loved. Taken way too soon from his family, friends and us."

A co-worker said Jack's death was a huge shock to the close nit mining community.

"Jack was always the first to offer help and give advice . an all round legend of a bloke. Everyone loved him," he said.

"He was a highly skilled and talented operator and I'm extremely fortunate to have met him and been able to learn from him. I miss him greatly, always will. "

A friend of Jack's told the Courier Mail it was an absolute tragedy.

"It was unbelievable as it unfolded. He was a really easy going fella and got along with everyone. Loved a good yarn," he said.

"Absolute tragedy for someone so young to go like that. I will always remember him."

Donate to the GoFundMe campaign here.