Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REST IN PEACE: Trevor Campbell (right) at the races with his sister Debbie a few years ago. Trevor tragically died in a motorcycle accident yesterday.
REST IN PEACE: Trevor Campbell (right) at the races with his sister Debbie a few years ago. Trevor tragically died in a motorcycle accident yesterday. Facebook
News

Tributes flow for 'larrikin' killed in motorcycle crash

Sam Flanagan
by
19th Oct 2019 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man killed in yesterday's motorcycle crash on Waterfall Way has been remembered as a larger than life character by those closest to him. 

Trevor Campbell tragically died on Waterfall Way yesterday when his bike collided with an oncoming car. 

His niece Alex Hills has remembered a man she described as 'the mischievous uncle we adored'.

"He didn't have any children but he had myself and four nephews," Alex said. 

"Trev had so much cheek, fun and a giggle that was unmistakable. 

"He was a larrikin, a dedicated friend and always put his family first."

Trevor's passing came only three days after his 56th birthday.

Trevor moved to Coffs Harbour from Walgett about seven years ago and was a committed team member at the Coffs Harbour City Council.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Trevor (right) with his father Neil.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Trevor (right) with his father Neil.

He spent plenty of his free time at Marquee Fitness, which was his 'Coffs family' according to Alex. 

The gym took to Facebook to remember their much loved member. 

"It is with great sadness and with a very heavy heart to say we have lost our beautiful member Trev," the gym posted.  

"We will miss him dearly and we wish our deepest condolences to his family and to his many friends. 

"Fly high with the angels TC and RIP beautiful man."

The family will release details of Trevor's funeral when arrangements have been made. 

fatal motorcycle crash trevor campbell waterfall way
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    premium_icon State confirms fate of 21,000ha of land near Imbil

    News The loss of that much forestry would have decimated the industry: Gympie MP Tony Perrett

    'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    premium_icon 'I'll chop your head off': Vile allegations heard in court

    News A young man has faced court accused of multiple violent offences

    Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    premium_icon Staggering popularity of Gympie's property market revealed

    News New data shows house hunters have region in their sights.

    Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    premium_icon Gympie's most influential reveals their vision for region

    News Key to unlocking it is already in region, most influential says.