Tributes flow for young soldier after sudden death

Lance Corporal Corey Delangen died suddenly on August 15. His partner Holly Sperring will remember him for his “gorgeous smile”.

Lance Corporal Corey Delangen died suddenly on August 15. His partner Holly Sperring will remember him for his “gorgeous smile”.

A YOUNG soldier will be remembered by his younger brother and partner for his charming smile.

Corey John Delangen, 25, died suddenly on August 15.

Younger brother Cody, 22, said Corey was the "best brother anyone can have".

The two brothers from Wollongong in New South Wales were close, both joining the army and getting posted in Townsville.

Corey was a Lance Corporal in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment.

Corey Delangen was a Lance Corporal in the 2nd Cavalry Regiment in Townsville.

Cody said it was unknown how his brother died.

He said he would remember Corey for his "cheeky smile" and adventurous fishing trips.

"He loved his fishing, he absolutely loved it. He was in it for the chase," Cody said.

Corey Delangen was a keen fisherman who enjoyed being outdoors.

Corey was happiest when out on the water chasing whatever fish he could, his brother said.

Cody said Corey was also a family man and would be greatly missed by his parents Johnny Delangen and Dotsa Pryor.

"He did everything for his family," he said.

Cody said Corey was also interested in helping those in the army battling with mental health, collaborating with the builders of the Swiss 8 app. The app is aimed at both veterans and civilians, providing them with tools to reduce anxiety.

The app designs a fitness, nutrition and time management plan for individuals.

Holly Sperring with Corey Delangen, who died suddenly on August 15. He has been remembered for his "cheeky smile".

Corey's partner Holly Sperring said they met in Wollongong seven years ago.

She joked she at first ignored his approach on Facebook but meeting at a New Year's Day party six months later they struck a lasting relationship.

"He always joked we were together six months longer than we were," Ms Sperring said.

"He was always nice to everyone.

"He had a gorgeous smile and he could talk to anyone underwater."

2nd Cavalry Regiment paid tribute to Corey on Facebook.

"Corey will be sadly missed, but he and his family will always be part of our Regimental family," the regiment posted.

"The strength and courage of Corey's partner Holly, brother Cody, mother Dotsa and father John was (an) inspiration to the Regiment."

A funeral will be held on Friday to celebrate Corey's life at the Woongarra Crematorium at Julago at 1.30pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to Swiss 8.