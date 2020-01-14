Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.
Mac Allen has been remembered by friends and family.
News

Tributes flow for young man killed in ute fall

Alexia Austin
14th Jan 2020 11:06 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy has died after falling from the back of a ute at the Bowenville Reserve on the weekend.

Highfields State Secondary School student Mac Allen was standing in the tray of a vehicle driven by another 20-year-old man at 12.20am on Sunday morning when he fell onto bitumen, sustaining life threatening injuries.

He was transported to Toowoomba Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Tributes have flowed in for the well-loved student, with a GoFundMe page set up for his family raising $11,800 in a matter of hours. The page had been shared 1700 times.

In a post to Facebook, GoFundMe organiser Andrew Dove said he had been stunned by the community support.

"Mac you will always be in our hearts," he added.

accident bowenville dalby editors picks fatal crash police tooowoomba tribute
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        premium_icon ‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death

        Community A beloved member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident earlier this month.

        • 14th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        premium_icon ‘Beyond my imagination’: Brazen theft at Gympie cafe

        News A Gympie store was broken into earlier this morning with hundreds of dollars...

        HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        premium_icon HEY BILL: Marking 50 years on Noosa Main Beach

        News “I go down to the beach every day, and every day it changes.''

        ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        premium_icon ‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

        News MP defends climate policies, says jobs must come first