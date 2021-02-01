Tributes flow for man found dead in Bracken Ridge home

The man found dead in a Brisbane home in what police are treating as a murder has been identified as 31-year-old Stephen Mowchanuk.

Stephen was found by his mother when she returned to the pair's Bracken Ridge home about midday yesterday, with police telling The Courier-Mail he was found in a pool of blood.

According to public records, Stephen owned a lawn mowing business registered to the Wobur St home, where it's understood he and his mother both lived.

Writing about her son's tragic passing on social media last night, Megan Mowchanuk revealed she made the heartbreaking discovery and posted a photo of Stephen.

"As some of you may be aware already, Stephen was murdered last night. I found him this morning. Police are investigating," she wrote.

The post has triggered an outpouring of support and condolences from family friends, with some calling the news "shocking".

"I'm so terribly sorry to hear this shocking news. You are in my thoughts," one person commented.

"My heart is broken. I'm hugging you tight," another added.

"Megan my deepest condolences we are sending you our love, we are here for you."

Others have also paid tribute to how Stephen was "a good friend", how he "was such a sweet man" and that "he will be missed by so many".

Its understood Megan Mowchanuk assisted police with their investigations yesterday. Picture, John Gass

"This is such sad and tragic news - he was a lovely man." a commenter wrote.

"He was such a sweet man. My thoughts go out to you and your family. I have such wonderful memories of Steve," another added.

The comments follow reactions from neighbours along Wobur Street yesterday, revealing that Steven was "so inquisitive" and he "loved machinery".

"Anytime he'd see us mow the lawn he'd be interested or watching, or if there was any type of machinery around the neighbourhood," one neighbour said.

"You could tell he really fascinated with things like that."

Originally published as Tributes flow for man found dead in Bracken Ridge home