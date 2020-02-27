Tributes flow for loved former police officer Pat Armstrong

“ABOLUTE legend, cheeky mischief maker, devoted husband and father, brother in blue” - the family and friends (of which there are many) of Pat Armstrong are today in shock after Pat died suddenly this week.

Pat’s daughter Louisa and his wife Sharen desperately tried to save his life after Pat suffered a heart attack on Tuesday afternoon, performing CPR for 40 minutes until the ambulance arrived and took over for another 50 minutes - but tragically, Pat could not be revived.

Chris Watson, Pat Armstrong, Greg McMaster

A devastated Louisa has today thanked the ambulance officers who did their best to save her Dad, and the 000 operator who helped she and Sharen with their desperate efforts to revivie him via the phone.

“It was so sad even for them as Dad knew so many people and one of the ambulance officers that attended had worked together with Dad many times at police/ambulance emergencies,” Louisa said via social media.

Pat Armstrong cut quite a striking figure on the police motorbike.

“We would also like to thank Imbil Police and Gympie Funeral Services as they went over and beyond on the night.

Pat Armstrong with Deputy Commissioner Ian Stewart.

“To all friends and family of the Queensland Police Service (which he served for 36 years all over Queensland), the many Gympie community groups, volunteer and sporting organisations that Dad was on and committees throughout his whole life, I ask if you can share this post for people so they have details of Dad’s funeral arrangements.

July 14 1989 Retired police Sergeant Col King (centre) enjoys a farewell barbecue with (from left) Rod Sullivan, Bob Hillcoat, Tony Irwin and Pat Armstrong.

“We are all in shock at the moment.

“He was only telling me two hours before he died that 2020 was going to be his year.

Former Imbil police sergenat Terry Kennedy and Pat.

“Two months ago he started a major health regimen, lost weight, was going to cut back on work and go back to Ireland in July for a holiday to see all our family.

Pat Armstrong later in life.

“I’m completely devastated for him that he didn’t get to see all these plans through.

“He was every child’s dream Father and GrandFather. Not because he simply loved us....he idolised the ground we walked on and always said goodbye with the biggest hug, kiss and I Love You. Not every child gets to experience that devotion.

Pat and Sharen Armstrong.

Pat is survived by his wife Sharen, Louisa, Asron, Clynton and Iona, Ryan, Dylan, Libby, Olivia and Kaden. He was the son of Jack and Jean Armstrong and a brother to Maureen.

A service to celebrate Pat’s life will be held in the St Patrick’s Church in Gympie, next Tuesday at 11am.