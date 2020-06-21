Tributes flow for Gympie woman killed in Bruce Highway crash

The Gympie and Cooloola communities are in mourning after a fatal crash at Tinana on Tuesday claimed one of their own. Bev Nimmo is being remembered for her sense of humour.

The Gympie and Cooloola communities are in mourning after a fatal crash at Tinana on Tuesday claimed one of their own. Bev Nimmo is being remembered for her sense of humour.

TRIBUTES are flowing for the Gympie woman lost in a two car crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana this week.

Bev Nimmo, 74, was killed when her red Toyota Corolla collided with a white motorhome on the Bruce Highway just before 10am Tuesday morning.

READ MORE: Gympie mourns much-loved resident dead in horror crash

She was rushed to Maryborough Hospital soon after the crash, but was declared dead upon arrival according to police reports.

The Gympie and Cooloola communities are in mourning after a fatal crash at Tinana on Tuesday claimed one of their own. Bev Nimmo (in red shirt) is being remembered for her sense of humour, while thoughts and wishes remain with Sylvia Kyte (in white) as she fights for life in hospital.

Her good friend and passenger, 81-year-old Sylvia Kyte, remained fighting for her life in a critical condition at the Royal Brisbane and Womens Hospital.

Both women came from the Gympie region and were beloved members of the Chemotherapy In Cooloola Support Group.

News of Bev’s passing and Sylvia’s fight for life brought on a flurry of tributes and will wishes from Gympie Times readers.

The Gympie and Cooloola communities are in mourning after a fatal crash at Tinana on Tuesday claimed one of their own. Thoughts and best wishes remain with Sylvia Kyte (second from right) as she fights for life in hospital.

Patricia Wood: R.I.P. Bev. I’ll miss your smile Lovely. Prayers and thoughts for Sylvia. Fight strong beautiful lady. Thinking of both families at this time.

Vicki Polley: Condolences to Bev’s family, beautiful lady she would pop into work every week, I’m going to miss her smiling face. 💞💗 Praying for Sylvia.

Carly Duckworth: Such a beautiful, kind lady … my heartfelt condolences to her sons and their families 😢

Fatal Traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana Photo: Cody Fox

Debbie Wright: My mind boggles my sincere condolences to the Nimmo family she was a true blue hard worker beautiful human to know . RIP Bev xoxo😘😘

Tania Warren: Our beautiful Bev It was an honour to have had your presence in my life. My thoughts are with both families at this time. sending strength and love to you all.

Justene Goatham: Such a loss of a beautiful woman. Our thoughts go out to Wayne, Robbie and families. Also our thoughts go out to Sylvia and her family. Fight hard lovely lady.

Fatal Traffic crash on the Bruce Highway at Tinana Photo: Cody Fox

Lyndon Jackson: Many years since (I have) seen Bev and just as many since I (have) seen Wayne from our schooling days. Sincere condolences to the whole family.

Police say the Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.