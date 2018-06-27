Tributes flow for former Gympie man killed in horror crash

Jamie Bird was killed in a car crash on Eumundi-Noosa Rd on Sunday afternoon.

A FAMILY never made it to their holiday on the Sunshine Coast after a 44-year-old father was killed in a horrific crash on Sunday.

Jamie Bird, a former Gympie man who went to school at St Patrick's schools, had his teenage son in the Mazda they were driving from Brisbane when they collided with an oncoming red Toyota Prado about 3pm on Eumundi-Noosa Rd.

His crumbled silver utility was forced off the road and into a ditch, where he died.

The scene of a fatal crash on Eumundi Noosa Rd were a man has died. Patrick Woods

His son, and the driver of the Prado were both hospitalised with injuries.

Since the news of his death broke tributes are flowing for Jamie and the Bird family; wife, Stephenie, daughter Cailia and sons, Harry and Eddie.

Officer in Charge of the Eumundi Police Station Sergeant Brooke Flood said the family were en route to Noosa when the crash occurred.

"At the scene there was an off-duty doctor, nurse, fire fighter, and police officers, as well as a variety of other people who wanted to help in any way they could,” Sgt Flood said.

"A 13 year-old child was cared for and attended to by complete strangers whilst emergency services and members of the community worked on trying to save his father.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to save him...

"I can only imagine what a relief it must have been for the family that their son, husband, father and friend died whilst surrounded by people who did their very best to comfort him whilst working as hard as they could to try and save his life.”

A Go Fund Me charity page was created for the Brisbane family which has since raised more than $13,000.

A message on the page read: "This news has left our whole community in shock.

"Jamie was a man who knew so many, spoke to everyone and was highly respected by those he met during his life.

"Jamie would lend a hand whenever he could and was always giving so much of his time and self to help others.

"Jamie will be sadly missed, but fondly remembered by anyone who ever met him.

"As you can imagine this has left his beautiful family in shock and many of you have asked how you can help.”

Jamie was a well-known man in his community. This is shown in the thousands of messages from family, friends and colleagues that continue to pour in on social media.

Tonya Warnick Barry said she was shocked at the news.

"I was only talking to him at the football on Sunday morning. This is so sad, condolences to his beautiful family that he loved and adored so much,” she said.

David Richardson said "Far out. I couldn't believe it when I read this. Jamie use to be my boss at Woolworths. This has stopped me in my tracks. He left my job open many times when I had health issues. Sorry for your loss.”

Daniel Miles said he still couldn't believe it.

"You were a true gentleman and a wonderful human being and helped so many people in your life including me. My thoughts are with your family and loved ones. Rest in Peace my friend.”

Allison Futter Stansfield said it was a tragic loss.

"We have no words to express our shock and devastation of hearing this news today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.