Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Tributes have flown for the young man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.
Health

Tributes flow for Coast man and woman after festival deaths

Matty Holdsworth
by
22nd Apr 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRIBUTES have been left for the young Sunshine Coast man and woman who died at the popular Rabbits Eats Lettuce music festival near Warwick.

A 24-year-old Maleny man and a 22-year-old Nambour woman were found dead in a tent within the grounds of the festival about 9.30am.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of death, but police say there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Dozens of festival goers have paid their respects on social media.

Carla Jane wrote "This is so heavy.. my thoughts are with the family and friend."

Alex Mac wrote: "R.I.P... look out for your friends and neighbours guys"

Sam Kapeen wrote: "I missed out on rabbits this year but this is so tragic sorry for the loss."

Di Sherman wrote: "How sad two families have lost their children."

Leave your tributes to the pair in the comments below.

editors picks maleny nambour rabbits eat lettuce rabbits eat lettuce festival warwick
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    premium_icon GALLERY: 10 pics from Brazilian jiu-jitsu championships

    News Gympie's best competitors represented the Gold City.

    30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    premium_icon 30 minute delays and counting on Bruce Hwy for Easter exodus

    News Holiday makers clogging up Bruce like clockwork

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    Breaking Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast