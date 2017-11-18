Menu
Tributes flow for beloved Gympie tattoo artist

The Gympie community is mourning local tattoo artist Kevin Allen - who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.
by Jacob Carson

BELOVED for his talent and friendly attitude, Gympie locals are mourning the shocking loss of local tattoo artist Kevin Allen, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week.

Yesterday morning Cooloola Tattoo, where Kevin worked, announced the news on Facebook saying the shop would be closed until further notice.

The post attracted well over 100 comments from the community, with many expressing their admiration for his prodigious talent and shock at how young he was.

 

Christmas feature Cooloola Tattoo Josh Archer, Caz Smith and Kevin Allen.
Christmas feature Cooloola Tattoo Josh Archer, Caz Smith and Kevin Allen. Renee Albrecht

"I'm still in shock that he's gone," Samantha Forsyth wrote.

"So talented, and way too young."

"The shop won't ever be the same without his beautiful smiling face around, he'll be missed," Cassie Eileen added.

Calling Kevin her favourite tattooist, Katherine Webb said he was, "the most kind, caring, compassionate and loopy person I've had the pleasure of knowing."

It was a sentiment echoed by Stacey Lowe at the Royal Hotel, where Kevin was a regular patron.

"A talent tattoo artist and a good friend to so many," she said.

"You will be missed dearly by many."

For those in the community who would like to help Kevin's family, there are some options available to you.

Kevin's friend Sherrif Esquivel has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for his family to cover funeral costs, with any additional funds raised for them to keep.

So far, the page has already attracted just $2,300 in donations.

