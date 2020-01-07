Tributes flow at ‘night for Greeny’

Tributes flowed for James Green, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve.

Tributes flowed for James Green, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve.

FRIENDS of the popular Glenreagh man who was tragically killed on New Year's Eve have held a fundraiser in his honour.

Coming together to remember James Green, whose life was cut short in a motorcycle accident last week, friends and family raised thousands of dollars at Coffs Harbour nightclub, Winkxx.

The event was organised by Winkxx photographer and friend Bryce Forrest who said he was thankful to club manager Sam Phillips for helping make the event happen.

"He offered the venue up and offered to give all profits from the door to James' family, in particular his two daughters.

"We ended up raising just over $3500 with $1500 in ­donations and $2000 from the door."

Like so many others, Mr Forrest said he still couldn't believe what had happened to someone that "everyone loved" and he wanted the event to allow people to "grieve together, but at the same time look back and smile".

"At times like this people need to come together and it's a lot harder for some people than others, but it is good to know people are there," he said.

"He messaged me a week before New Year's Eve asking if I was OK, just checking up on me for no reason - that was the type of guy James was.

"Everyone had a funny or a good story with James."

Those stories flowed through the evening as the "60 or 70" people shared their experiences, with several making the effort to speak to the group.

"A lot of people said it was a good way to take your mind off it in some way and we spent most of the night talking about memories we had with James," Mr Forrest said.