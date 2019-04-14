Tributes flow as Gympie remembers Julia Lawrence

TRIBUTES immediately began pouring in upon the announcement that much-loved Gympie community stalwart, The Gympie Times letter writer and former councillor Julia Lawrence had passed away at the age of 90 this week.

Beloved Gympie legend, woman ahead of her time, has died

Here are some of the messages left for Julia and her family:

Kerry Aitken: RIP Julia. Amazing lady who cared for her community.

Tanya Easterby: You will always be an inspiration and passionate community legend to me. We had some mischievous times and I can only hope Ron's jokes don't get old when you see him. Will miss you dearly.

Kaili Parker-Price: So sorry to hear. She and Ron were a great support to me as a young journalist.

Annette Geurts: When I grow up, I want to be as life-embracing as Julia. Fly high Julia, safe journey wherever you are going.

Jan Watt: Gosh. So very sorry to hear. Julia will be fondly remembered.

Tina Woods: Peace and deepest love Julia.

Rae Gate: RIP Julia! Thank you for all the work you have done in our community. Always active, a real role model for so many of us. Great sense of humour.

Aims Neville: RIP Julia you were a great woman, who told me many a tale, but always gave me words of wisdom to help me through my life. You and Ron are now together once again. RIP beautiful lady. We will miss you.