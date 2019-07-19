Tribute: Sad farewell for missionary who helped thousands

Rhoda with her husband Ronald, who passed away on June 20, 2019, aged 103.

Rhoda with her husband Ronald, who passed away on June 20, 2019, aged 103. Contributed

PASSIONATE about helping others and making the world a better place is how Ronald Teale will be remembered.

Mr Teale spent the majority of his life living in Papua New Guinea where he completed missionary work to better the lives of people living in rural communities.

He sadly passed away on June 20, 2019 aged 103.

His family and friends will gather at the Shiloh Church in Redbank Plains on Monday, July 29 at 2pm to pay their respects before his body will be flown back to Papua New Guinea where he will be buried alongside his wife.

Ronald Teale spent the majority of his life living in PNG where he completed missionary work. Cordell Richardson

His daughter Esther Ingram, who lives in Goodna, described her father as a kind man who was always there to lend a hand.

"He worked for the Salvation Army and did missionary work for more than 60 years," she said.

"He first went to PNG in 1939 where he did all sort of jobs. My father and mother were among the first early pioneer missionaries in the Un-evangelised Fields' Mission in the Western District of PNG.

"My mum set up schools there and my parents would both teach as well as doing medical work."

Mr Teale also did radio work at the stations, served in the military and helped people grow crops, just to name a few of the wonderful things he accomplished during his time in PNG.

Ronald Edmund Littlewood Teale was born on October 19, 1915 in Swanhill Victoria. He had one sister, Margaret.

He met his future wife, Rhoda Cantlay at the Melbourne Bible Institute, and then met again at Campaigners For Christ in Sydney through separate circumstances, where their friendship began.

They married on February 7, 1947.

Ronald Teale with his wife Rhoda. Contributed

"Mum and dad were the first people to have a European wedding in the Western providence in PNG," Mrs Ingram said.

Together they has two daughters, Esther, and Ruth. While living in PNG, they also cared for three children, Paul, Moses and Shirley, who became part of their family, even taking the Teale last name.

Mr Teale lived at the Riverview Gardens Aged Care Plus Centre before his passing.

His body will be flown back to PNG where there will be two additional funeral services, His body will also lie in state for several days before he will be laid to rest next to his wife, who passed away in 1999.

"It's nice to be able to fulfil his wish, and the wish of the people of PNG," Mrs Ingram said.

"He did so much there, and they wanted him there as well."