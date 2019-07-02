Trial run in Mary St for beloved Gympie biz

Sandy Williamson in her new temporary store front in Mary St.

Sandy Williamson in her new temporary store front in Mary St. Donna Jones

FOR the next 10 weeks, there will be sequins and chiffon in the main street.

Gympie Bridal and Formal Wear, run by businesswoman Sandy Williamson, will be trial operating out of the former Katies building in the lower section of Mary St.

Ms Williamson said the move will serve two purposes - giving her business greater exposure leading into formal season and will help to fill one of the previously empty shop-fronts in the lower end of Mary St.

"This will serve as a test-run," Ms Williamson said.

"Depending on how we go here, we'll look at going in a shop fulltime."

Gowns for all shapes and sizes in all the colours of the rainbow adorn the walls and with the former Katies fitting rooms still in place, the facilities are perfect for the temporary bridal store.

Ms Williamson was one of the organisers of the debutante ball in Gympie on Friday night, an evening that was raising money for Little Haven Palliative Care.

Through her efforts, and those of her team, the ball raised in excess of $10,000 for Little Haven, not counting the proceeds that will be going to the organisation from the bar takings.

Ms Williamson said the ball attracted a writer for international superstar Rebel Wilson because the debutante ball remains one of the most traditionally run in the country.

Ms Wilson's writer will be putting together a piece to be entitled The Debutante.