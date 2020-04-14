Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COLD CASE: A new trial date will be sought for Tony Boyd Carmichael, who is accused of the murder of Maryborough man Gregory Armstrong in 1997.
COLD CASE: A new trial date will be sought for Tony Boyd Carmichael, who is accused of the murder of Maryborough man Gregory Armstrong in 1997.
News

Trial for alleged cold case killer delayed

Blake Antrobus
14th Apr 2020 5:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW trial date will be sought for the man accused of a Maryborough cold case murder.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong, who went missing from Maryborough in 1997.

Greg Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide St, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong was last seen outside a Commonwealth Bank ATM in Adelaide St, Maryborough, on the morning of May 7, 1997.

During a brief mention in Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday, defence lawyer Damian Walsh said his client had still not seen all the evidence.

Mr Walsh told the court there were difficulties in getting a video link with the prison.

He said he needed to meet with crown prosecutor Mark Whitbread to ensure they were “on the same page”.

Justice Peter Davis said it would be difficult to organise a judge-alone trial for next week because witnesses would need to be organised.

He adjourned the matter for mention on Friday. - NewsRegional

brisbane supreme court bundaberg cold case court crime fraser coast gregory armstrong maryborough murder queensland queensland cold case

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        premium_icon ‘It will leave kids behind’: Calls to rethink school plan

        Education PARENTS should be able to decide whether they send their children to school amid fears significant numbers of children will be left behind their peers.

        Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        premium_icon Education Minister: ‘Of course schoolies will be cancelled’

        News She has made another guarantee that should give Year 12s some hope

        Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        premium_icon Gympie MPs struggle with virus lockdown

        News STATE Parliament has not shut Gympie MP Tony Perrett down, nor has it shut him up.

        19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        premium_icon 19 jobs you can still get in Gympie now

        News 7 different jobs you can apply for in the Gympie region during Covid 19 pandemic...