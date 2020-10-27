Trial date set for disgraced Gympie builder

A TRIAL date has been set for Gympie businessman Peter Bazzan, who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The Former Stirling Homes director is facing multiple charges, including common assault.

The 51-year-old pleaded not guilty to some of the charges during an appearance in September, and will be back before the court on February 23 for trial.

Earlier this month an arrest warrant for Mr Bazzan was issued then recalled, after he failed to appear in court, claiming he had “flu-like symptoms.”

Mr Bazzan also made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed his collapsed company Stirling Homes and second company PRB Constructions owed a reported $6 million to more than 130 creditors.