Trial begins into multiple rape, choking charges

A GYMPIE man will face trial tomorrow over multiple allegations of rape and choking in a domestic setting.

Benjamin Daniel Stewart, 29, was arraigned in Gympie District Court today and pleaded not guilty to six charges.

Mr Stewart is accused of raping and choking the same woman on three separate occasions.

The first alleged incident happened at Anderleigh on an unknown date between November 30, 2016 and January 1, 2017.

The second charges were laid over an alleged incident at Gympie between April 9, 2017 and May 1, 2017.

The final allegations relate to an incident at Anderleigh on May 28, 2017.

The trial resumes tomorrow.