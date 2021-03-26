Menu
The former National Party MP for Barambah, and father of Gympie MP Tony Perrett, will face court next week on charges dating back to the 1970s. pic: Norrish headshot 35/B/10154
Crime

Trevor Perrett charged with indecent treatment of young girl

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
26th Mar 2021 10:02 AM
A former Queensland MP - and father of Gympie MP Tony Perrett - has been charged over the alleged indecent treatment of a young girl in the late 1970s.

Seventy-nine-year-old Trevor John Perrett, a member of the Borbidge Coalition government from 1996 to 1998, is due to appear in court next Monday to face 24 counts of indecent treatment of a child.

The alleged crimes took place in Brisbane, Toowoomba and Roma between December 1974 and January 1977, the ABC has reported.

Police have said a man from Petrie, in the Moreton Bay region, was charged with the offences on February 2.

Mr Perrett was a state government minister from 1996-1998.
Mr Perrett’s parliamentary career began when he one the seat of Barambah in 1988 as an independent.

He joined the National Party shortly after, serving as the primary industries, fisheries and forestry minister.

His son, Tony Perrett, was held Gympie’s State seat for the National Party since 2015.

