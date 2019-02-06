Menu
Leah Ava Whetten was charged with trespassing onto Glasshouse Country Farm. She is pictured at the Beerburrum business in a separate protest on December last year, which was not the subject of her charge.
Trespassing vegan warned 'do not impose your philosophy'

Amber Hooker
6th Feb 2019 3:33 PM
A VEGAN charged with trespassing onto a Coast piggery and neighbouring poultry farm was told in court not to "impose their philosophy on everyone else".

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told Leah Ava Whetten "you can be a vegan, and everyone else can do what they want" as she pleaded guilty to the charges in the Caloundra Magistrates Court yesterday.

The court heard Whetten unlawfully entered Woodlands Enterprises and neighbouring Glasshouse Country Farm, Beerburrum on December 7, 2017 with a co-accused who had received a $200 fine.

The court heard former real estate worker was charged for these matters after she was fined $350 for another trespass in April last year.

Further details on her current charges were not shared with the court.

Whetton was fined $200 and a conviction was not recorded.

Mr Stjernqvist warned Whetten if she kept up her behaviour, she would end up with a conviction against her name.

