Trendy Sydney couple say Gympie is the place to be

IN THE MARKET: Sydney project manager James Brown and his partner Jody Burnes have invested in Gympie after being priced out of the Sydney market.

IN THE MARKET: Sydney project manager James Brown and his partner Jody Burnes have invested in Gympie after being priced out of the Sydney market. Contributed

ON THE back of big ticket infrastructure improve- ments and the impending Bruce Highway upgrade and bypass, the Gympie property market has been steadily improving since early this year.

For Sydney project manager James Brown and his partner Jody Burnes, the opportunity to buy a house for under $200,000 was too good to pass up.

Despite earning a combined income of over $150,000, banks would not lend to them.

The cheapest unit they could find in their area (Sydney's northern beaches) was about $900,000.

In an attempt to enter the market, they researched regional towns.

Knowing Gympie was ripe for expansion, they bought a three-bedroom home in Carrington Ave for $195,000.

They spent $10,000 on a renovation and the property was rented within a week of completion.

"It made sense from an investment point of view,” Mr Brown said.

"I am only spending a quarter of what I would in Sydney.

"I knew about the Bruce Highway and the connection between Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

"The drive to the coast is now only about half an hour.

"In Sydney, you could live in the western suburbs for three times the price of Gympie and still have to drive two hours to the beach.”

New figures contained in the Matusik Outlook Report, indicate Gympie is one of the few regional areas in Queensland experiencing an upswing in both land value and rental yields.

According to the report, Gympie is one of a few star performers, with many regional housing markets expected to remain stagnant next year.

The Matusik Outlook Report suggests Gympie was the only area in regional Queensland to experience an upswing in detached houses and vacant land as well as detached dwellings.

Predictions indicate this trend will continue for our area, with Cairns the only other regional city in Queensland to share the same promise.

However, there is a caveat to this trend. The Matusik information says price growth in Gympie is a mixed bag, but supply in the rental market is tightening.

As a result, rents are rising but are still comparatively cheap.

While owner-occupied dwellings are becoming expensive, renting still remains cheap.

The cause? Faster-than- projected growth on the back of improved local employment prospects.

In contrast, there are many vacant allotments

for resale in the Gympie market and, according to the report, until these are sold or taken off the market land values across Gympie could flatten out.

So while the established housing market is flourish- ing, the new housing market could struggle in 2018.