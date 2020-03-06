Trend dubbed the ‘new tattoo’ will only set you back $160

Move over tattoos - there's a new permanent body adornment and it's coming to The Calile Hotel this month courtesy of Sydney-based jewellery label Sarah & Sebastian.

As well as their popular necklaces, rings and earrings, Sarah Gittoes and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki will be offering their cult soldered pieces at the Fortitude Valley pop-up.

The service involves having a delicate 10k gold chain custom fitted to your wrist and secured permanently using a micro-torch. The process takes about 15 minutes and means you can bid farewell to fiddly clasps.

The bracelet goes on and it stays on, and unlike a tattoo you won't feel a thing.



"I was inspired by my aunt who told me of her visit to the Marais in Paris in the 1970s where she had a chain permanently soldered to her wrist," says creative director Sarah.

"We have women and men of all demographics opting for one or more of these bracelets, excited by the concept of permanency. To date, we've soldered over 500 people."

She recommends booking a spot for a Brisbane appointment, although they will take walk-ins.

"We relate soldered to a tattoo in a way because every person who gets soldered attributes their own meaning to the piece," she says.

"We've had clients who are soldered as couples, sisters and mothers as a bond to each other, for birthday and anniversary milestones as well as some as reminders of commitments made to themselves."

Sarah Gittoes and Robert Sebastian Grynkofki of jewellery brand Sarah & Sebastian. Photo: Meaghan Coles

Sarah and her German-born business partner Robert met in Canada where they both studied design at Nova Scotia College of Art and Design in 2008.

They founded their eponymous label in Sydney in 2012, employ a team of master jewellers, and operate stores in Sydney's Mosman and Paddington, with a third opening in Melbourne

next month.

They are also stocked by Net-a-Porter and David Jones.

"We're known for conceptual yet refined jewellery with several pieces that have reached cult status including our fine necklaces, Petite Letter collection and stackable rings and earrings," Sarah says.

Much of her work is inspired by the ocean, where she spends all of her spare time as a passionate recreational diver.

"Since we take so much from the ocean creatively, we felt driven with Sarah & Sebastian to protect Australian seas and marine life," she says.

The brand donates a portion of sales to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, a Brisbane-founded organisation that lives and breathes the issues that affect Australian oceans.

"I'm looking forward to some beautiful weather and a post pop-up dive at Stradbroke Island," Sarah says.

Sarah & Sebastian Pop-Up

Mar 13-21

The Calile Hotel

48 James St, Fortitude Valley