Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place while the $173,000 project is carried out.
Stuart Quinn
Trees to go in $173k project to make Mary Valley Rd safer

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Oct 2018 11:49 AM
WORKS to make Mary Valley Road safer between Reeves Road and Yabba Creek Road will start this week.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said roadside vegetation would be removed at various locations to avoid the risk of collisions.

Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place while the $173,000 project is carried out.
Stuart Quinn

"Clearing will be limited as much as possible while complying with legislative and best practice,” he said

"A fauna spotter will also be present during clearing of any native vegetation.

"The $173,000 Safer Roads Sooner project also includes the installation of chevron alignment markers to better define the traffic lanes.”

Mr Bailey said traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions would be in place to ensure the works were carried out safely.

"Works will generally be carried out between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, with every effort made to avoid peak periods,” he said.

Traffic controllers, single-lane closures and speed restrictions will be in place while the $173,000 project is carried out.
Sarah Barnham

"We thank drivers in advance for their patience and suggest they factor in additional travel time and take extra care through the traffic control zones.

RoadTek will deliver the works, which are expected to be completed by the end of the year depending on the weather.

The Safer Roads Sooner program allocates funding on a priority basis to high-benefit, cost-effective projects that address both known and potential high severity crash sites on state-controlled roads.

For more information contact Transport and Main Roads in Bundaberg on 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.

    Local Partners