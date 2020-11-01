Menu
Trees down, trampoline into powerline: Storm smashes Coast

Tegan Annett
1st Nov 2020 10:33 AM
A huge clean-up effort is under way at Eumundi after trees were torn down and a trampoline smashed into powerlines during Saturday's storm.

The Sunshine Coast hinterland areas were the hardest hit by the storm which passed through the region on Saturday night.

Throughout the main street and surrounds trees are still down in Eumundi.

Where it fell: Overnight storms deliver drenchings 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called at 9pm Saturday to Eumundi Noosa Rd with reports of trees down over the roads.

She said they were also called to Memorial Dr, where a trampoline had flown into powerlines.

About 3500 homes are without power in Cooroy, Doonan and Eumundi on Sunday morning.

