Tree clearing on Southside land raises questions about its future
The owner of an undeveloped block of land being cleared of vegetation at the Southside has declined to comment as to what the plans for the land’s future are once workers finish at the property.
The 2ha block at the start of Eel Creek Road located just past the roads intersection with Watson Road and Eucalyptus Avenue has been the site of ongoing vegetation clearing over the past week.
It is zoned low impact industry in Gympie’s planning scheme and was sold to its current owners in October 2018 for $80,000.
Records show it had been in the hands of the previous owners for more than two decades.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS
- Why Gympie GPs are ringing alarm bells about region’s future
- How Gympie drivers came to owe $70k in unpaid parking fines
Despite the industrial zoning the council’s Local Development Area Structure Plan for the Southside identifies the block as part of a future rural residential area, including an area of open space and constrained land.
State Government mapping identifies a significant part of the block as regulated vegetation and endangered or vulnerable wildlife habitat.
BONUS: Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards
No development applications have been lodged with Gympie Regional Council for the block; it is understood the council is aware of the clearing underway.
The owner was contacted by The Gympie Times on Friday but they declined to comment.