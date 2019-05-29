Latest threat to state’s mining future

LEADING Queensland resources bosses have been called to an urgent meeting with Treasurer Jackie Trad.

According to industry figures, the 2pm meeting will discuss State Budget plans for a new levy to fund regional infrastructure.

Details of the levy have not yet been confirmed, with Ms Trad expected to reveal plans later today.

BHP, which arranged Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Hay Point press conference on Adani, has been negotiating the proposal behind the scenes with the Government.

Resources companies claim the levy may impact the investment decisions on future mines.

According to some resources players, the levy has been specifically tailored to target thermal coal.

Miners pay a 7 per cent fee on all types of coal traded under $100 a tonne, rising to 15 per cent when the price rises to more than $150 a tonne.

Thermal coal has been trading at under $100 a tonne.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington seized on the news, claiming a new "tax" would destroy jobs across Queensland.

"This is Annastacia Palaszczuk's way to kill off new mines like Adani," she said.

"Let's remember this will be their (Labor) sixth new tax.

"When Labor run out of money they come after yours."

The move to introduce the levy comes as the State Budget has been hit by freefalling revenue from stamp duty, funding for a string of urgent commitments and the demise of funding promised by Federal Labor, if elected.

And it has come under increasing pressure on the approval of the Adani mega coalmine since the federal election result.

Ms Palaszczuk last week backflipped on her earlier delays and established a timeline for its approval.