Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh Frydenberg has been tested for coronavirus.
Josh Frydenberg has been tested for coronavirus.
News

Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

by Natalie Wolfe and Shannon Molloy
12th May 2020 5:08 PM

Treasurer Josh Fryndenberg has been tested for coronavirus after a worrying coughing fit in Parliament House this morning.

Mr Frydenberg was giving a Budget update - a grim outlook for the economy, which has been ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis - when he began to splutter.

His coughing fit lasted several minutes and he was repeatedly unable to speak, having to take multiple sips of water.

Australia has recorded more than 6950 cases of COVID-19, with 3053 in New South Wales, 1509 in Victoria, 1051 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 553 in Western Australia, 227 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Australia's death toll is at 97.

Originally published as Treasurer in isolation after COVID test

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 isolation josh frydenberg test treasurer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        premium_icon WARNING: 'Bitumen bandits' are targeting Gympie region

        News ‘The scam starts when someone knocks on your door and tells you they have asphalt or bitumen leftover from a nearby job’

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Queensland goes second day with no new COVID-19 cases

        Health Coronavirus QLD: Government update on COVID-19

        Prisoner faces murder charge after inmate found dead

        premium_icon Prisoner faces murder charge after inmate found dead

        Crime Man to appear on murder charges after prisoner found dead in laundry

        How Gympie firm is a big part of very different Ekka 2020

        premium_icon How Gympie firm is a big part of very different Ekka 2020

        News Hundreds of entries from through NSW, western Queensland and the Burnett will be...