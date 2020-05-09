Treacherous flood-prone road gets $250k makeover

Council crews are starting work to fix dangerous sections of Amamoor Creek Road.

Gympie Regional Council construction crews are working on making dangerous, flood-prone sections of Amamoor Creek Road safer by building a new reinforced, concrete floodway.

The work is located about 4.5 kilometres from Amamoor township and is budgeted at $248,000 thanks to the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS).

Gympie Regional Council’s Construction Branch Manager Darren Cunningham said this work will benefit Amamoor residents, Mary Valley locals and visitors.

A 4WD heads through flood waters on the Mary Valley Highway.

“It’s no secret that parts of our region are extremely prone to flooding,” Mr Cunningham said.

“Work where we can reduce the damage to our infrastructure and increase the safety of the road for our residents and visitors. is obviously beneficial.

“While we are improving the resilience of this section of road we are also putting in place sediment control and erosion protection for additional safety and environmental protection.”

Traffic control is in place for this work and Council is urging motorists to drive to the conditions.

The construction is projected to be completed by 30 June 2020.