Trawlerman's bad risk, truckie's bad moment

A Trawlerman who took a risk and a truckie who took a moment

Risk for job

A Cooloola Cove trawler crew member took an unsuccessful chance to hang onto his job, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Nicholas Daniel Marsh, 22, pleaded guilty to disqualified driving on August 23, as he made his way to work.

He also pleaded guilty to contravening a police direction and driving unlicensed as a repeat offender.

The court was told police intercepted Marsh as he drove at the intersection of Golden Hind and Investigator Aves.

His solicitor Greg Wildie told the court Marsh spent much of his time at sea and his lifestyle was naturally irregular as a result of a job which continued only while there was catch available.

"It is irregular, depending on the catch.

"He believed he had deal with all the matters required of him by police.

"He drove because his girlfriend was ill and he had to get to the trawler or lose his job,” Mr Wildie said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford fined Marsh a total of $1700 and disqualified him for a total of two years and six months.

Inattention fine

A TRUCK driver who crashed at Glastonbury on June 19 found his dash cam provided police evidence of his failure to drive with due care and attention, Gympie Magistrates

Court was told yesterday.

Police told the court an examination of the dash cam recording clearly showed Stephen Ross Dow's hand adjusting the camera just before the crash, at 5am.

The prime mover and trailer were both on their side and the road was blocked. Dow, 57, of Glastonbury admitted he had not seen a speed warning sign and attempted a bend too fast. He was fined $400.