Traveston dam debacle cost half a billion - not $318m: MP

Site of the proposed dam wall for the Traveston crossing dam. contributed

LABOR governments wasted more than half a billion dollars of Queensland taxpayers' money on the failed Traveston dam project, Gympie MP Tony Perrett told Parliament this week.

Mr Perrett said news the property bloodbath cost taxpayers $318 million was out by another $200 million.

"The real figure is more than a staggering $500 million,” Mr Perrett said.

"The waste is immoral and represents gross mismanagement of the highest order.

"The $500 million represents losses of more than 50% from the purchase and subsequent resale of properties, and the estimated cost of wasted reports, strategies, impact statements, management costs, design works, and investigations.

"What wasn't added to the appalling waste of taxpayers' hard earned dollars was the additional $200 million which was spent on reports and investigations.

"In 2009, it was calculated that the Bligh Labor Government spent $200 million on preparation of an environmental impact statement and the completion of a supplementary statement, preliminary dam design, geotechnical investigations, design for roads and other infrastructure, preparation of access road design, property maintenance, weed control, cultural heritage survey, indigenous land use agreement, investigation for community and recreational facilities, trial tree plantation, local training initiatives.

"And the $500 million doesn't even include revenue losses from businesses which closed down or moved away.

"The squandered money could have built 16 new schools, or paid for 13,800 new police cars, 6,400 ambulances, or 4,600 new nurses.

"Instead the social, economic and environmental fabric of the Mary Valley communities was ripped apart.

"After buying the properties the government didn't manage them suitably and allowed noxious and invasive weeds to grow and assets to deteriorate.

"Families that had been in the community for generations packed up and left.

"Farming almost ceased because there was no certainty that efforts would be rewarded later.

"Vacant houses and properties invited crime.

"It was an atrocious example of a Labor Government unable to consult and arrogantly flying in and imposing a decision on a community. "

Mr Perrett said the treatment of Gympie was part of a pattern of indifference.

"It was the Bligh/Fraser government which sold Gympie's state forests to HQ plantations for $600 million,” he said.

"They sweetened the deal of that asset sale by providing an exemption from paying local government rates while their competitors on private land still have to pay rates.

"The Traveston dam project remains an appalling example of Labor's insensitivity, incompetence, callousness and complete disregard for a community and taxpayers' money.

"Now that the official mop-up is over, if the State Labor Government has any conscience or decency it would apologise immediately to Queensland taxpayers for the profligate waste of their money,” he said.