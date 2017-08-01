Travelling veteran remembers Gympie's fallen

RESPECT: Linda and Don Birt meet with Rob Eade, who is travelling around Australia honouring fallen military servicemen and women.

A SMALL crowd of veterans gathered in Memorial Lane, Gympie, on Monday, to honour those who have fallen in recent conflicts, and meet a man who is honouring them in his own way.

Rob Eade is a man on a mission to finish a job he started in Western Australia over a year ago.

With his project, Rememberence Rise Oz, Mr Eade is riding around Australia on a three-wheel motorcycle, along with his 7-year-old dog, named Ginge.

Together, they pay their respects and lay flags on memorials to military personnel who have lost their lives in conflict since the Vietnam War.

Mr Eade was in Gympie on Monday, where he lay four flags in front of a small crowd of veterans.

He then met and spoke to those gathered, which included Don and Linda Birt - parents of Ashley Birt - who was tragically killed along with two other Australians in Afganistan in October 2011.

Mr Eade first entered national service in 1965, he briefly took discharge before he then re-engaged in full-time service 1968.

He served in Vietnam from December 1969 to December 1970 and continued full-time service, as a cook, until his retirement in 1986.

His ride just south of Perth, and has kept a notebook of his journey, and he said he has completed over 20,000km.

"Almost none of it straight,” Mr Eade points out.

He said he has laid about 500 flags all across Australia, in 146 towns, including Gympie.

His journey is entirely self-funded, but has received support from the regional RSL branches, as well as other organisations.

Veterans and friends have all lent him help, usually in the form of a place to sleep or food.

"I've never done anything like this,” Mr Eade said.

"The biggest thing is, I am enjoying it. I'm doing it by myself, for myself and the families (of those fallen).

"It is emotional, I get emotional, especially when mum and dad turn up.”

Mr Eade said the best part of his journey is meeting the people of Australia in all their types.

"I'm 72-years-old now, I like my rums when I can get 'em and my tucker all the time,” he said with a hand on his stomach.

He is joined on his trip by his dog, Ginge, who is not technically an assistance dog, but helps Mr Eade.

"She wakes me up when I have a rough night, keeps her eye on me,” he said.

Mr Eade's next stops include Goomeri and Biggendon, before he heads to North Queensland to sit out the rainy season.

You can find his Rememberence Rise Oz, on Facebook.