A man in hotel quarantine at the Mercure hotel, Brisbane. Photographer: Liam Kidston
Health

Travelling trio: Coast records new COVID-19 cases

Matty Holdsworth
9th Mar 2021 4:20 PM | Updated: 4:34 PM
Two overseas travellers from Papua New Guinea have tested positive to COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast, taking the region's total active cases to three, Queensland Health has confirmed.

A department spokeswoman said two of the three active cases were overseas travellers who tested positive on March 5.

A third person tested positive on February 22 after arriving to the region from Germany.

The spokeswoman said the traveller from Germany tested positive to the virus at another hospital service and was moved to hotel quarantine on the Sunshine Coast.

Flashback: How the story of COVID-19 unfolded on Coast

COVID-19 fragments discovered in Kawana sewage

There have been 106 positive cases on the Sunshine Coast to date with 102 of those fully recovered.

Queensland Health has administered almost 400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Sunshine Coast University Hospital staff including 131 on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Queensland has confirmed 1362 cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

More than 1000 of Queensland's cases acquired the virus overseas.

covid-19 testing papua new guinea queensland health sunshine coast covid-19 sunshine coast university hospital
