A toddler was struck by a car at Buderim Central Shopping Centre car park today. Google Maps
News

'Traumatic': Boy, 3, hit by car at shopping complex

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Feb 2019 12:24 PM
A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital in a serious condition after he was hit by a car at Buderim this morning.

Business owner Garrie James said the incident happened in "slow motion" when the three-year-old boy was struck in the chest by a car at Buderim Central Shopping Centre about 11am.

Mr James said the boy and his sister were on a day-out with their grandparents when the boy took off "in the blink of an eye" into the path of a car while they were all chatting on the walkway.

"It all happened in slow motion," the owner of Coffee Monkey said.

"It hit his torso, hit the bonnet and went to the ground."

Paramedics were called immediately and Mr James said the boy was conscious the whole time.

"It was all very traumatic," he said.

The Queensland Ambulance Service took the boy to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with head injuries.

Mr James said the driver wasn't travelling fast at the time.

