Transport road a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

A RESIDENT at the scene of yesterday’s truck crash on one of the region’s busiest transport roads said it was a miracle crashes did not happen more often due to the state of the road.

He was referring to Maryborough Cooloola Road that runs between Wallu to Gympie’s east and Maryborough.

It meets at Tin Can Bay Rd and is a route that is used by hundreds of trucks a day that transport logs from the forestry and other material.

Yesterday a logging truck had tipped near the turn from Tin Can Bay Rd, reportedly just missing the edge of the road and catching the dropping shoulder of the road.

Nobody was injured.

The man at the scene, who is involved in the trucking industry but wished to remain anonymous said about 250 trucks passed each other on the road each day but that the road did not safely accommodate this.

He said blind corners, extremely narrow shoulders and the road surface were some obstacles truck drivers were navigating daily.

Logging truck rollover on the Tin Can Bay Road, Monday December 14, 2020

It was testament to the drivers that there were not more crashes, he said.

He said action was needed to make the road safer – starting with widening the road for passing trucks and fixing some of the deep ruts in the road that trucks had to navigate daily.

“There’s limited control where you can put the truck. It’s atrocious,” he said.

He said it was an accident waiting to happen.

The Department of Transport was contacted for comment yesterday.