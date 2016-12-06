Young students have a taste of high school

GETTING INVOLVED: Gavin Gagen (fifth from right) with a group of excited Year 6 students at the Gympie High School transition day.

GYMPIE State High School was once again filled with brightly coloured uniforms and beaming yet slightly worried faces as future students for 2017 descended upon the school scape.

Trepidations were put aside as students concentrated extra hard for TORC testing only to discover it wasn't as bad as they had thought.

TORC testing can be an onerous task yet at Gympie State High School the worry for students was decreased by the support of teaching staff, who stayed on hand to help with any issues real or imagined.

Students from Gympie primary schools made the most of the introduction to Gympie High School life and took part in many activities that put smiles on faces and ideas in minds. A barbecue gave many students the opportunity to mingle and make new friends. The Getting to Know Our Students was one section of the Transition Day that saw all concerned concentrating particularly hard and having fun at the same time.

The school has a number of outstanding Highlights and Excellence programs. The Transition Day enabled students to enjoy short snippets of a variety of these programs.

In the arts program our junior leaders paved the way with imaginative art pieces. STEM is always a subject filled with interest and wonder and Mr Dom Power held the room enthralled as he and junior leaders helped with a simple practical tech task.

Gympie Music School of Excellence supports and fosters an interest in music and our incoming students were excited to take part in an impromptu session. Students were keen to journey to the ag farm and take part in a hands-on farm experience. This experience may lead some students to becoming engaged in the Rural Industries School of Excellence Program once at high school.

For more information about enrolling call Jodie on 54898340. For more about Highlights Programs or Programs of Excellence contact Kelli Swan on 54898342.