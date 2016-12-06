36°
Community

Young students have a taste of high school

Donna Jones | 6th Dec 2016 12:00 PM
GETTING INVOLVED: Gavin Gagen (fifth from right) with a group of excited Year 6 students at the Gympie High School transition day.
GETTING INVOLVED: Gavin Gagen (fifth from right) with a group of excited Year 6 students at the Gympie High School transition day. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GYMPIE State High School was once again filled with brightly coloured uniforms and beaming yet slightly worried faces as future students for 2017 descended upon the school scape.

Trepidations were put aside as students concentrated extra hard for TORC testing only to discover it wasn't as bad as they had thought.

TORC testing can be an onerous task yet at Gympie State High School the worry for students was decreased by the support of teaching staff, who stayed on hand to help with any issues real or imagined.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Students from Gympie primary schools made the most of the introduction to Gympie High School life and took part in many activities that put smiles on faces and ideas in minds. A barbecue gave many students the opportunity to mingle and make new friends. The Getting to Know Our Students was one section of the Transition Day that saw all concerned concentrating particularly hard and having fun at the same time.

The school has a number of outstanding Highlights and Excellence programs. The Transition Day enabled students to enjoy short snippets of a variety of these programs.

In the arts program our junior leaders paved the way with imaginative art pieces. STEM is always a subject filled with interest and wonder and Mr Dom Power held the room enthralled as he and junior leaders helped with a simple practical tech task.

Gympie Music School of Excellence supports and fosters an interest in music and our incoming students were excited to take part in an impromptu session. Students were keen to journey to the ag farm and take part in a hands-on farm experience. This experience may lead some students to becoming engaged in the Rural Industries School of Excellence Program once at high school.

For more information about enrolling call Jodie on 54898340. For more about Highlights Programs or Programs of Excellence contact Kelli Swan on 54898342.

Gympie Times

Topics:  education gympie school

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Power outages across Gympie under investigation

Power outages across Gympie under investigation

A POWER outage today has left residents in Gympie and surrounds scratching heads.

Retirement a strange brew for Gloria Jean's owners

Gloria Jean's Coffees co-owner Gail Gipp serving up a storm in rush hour.

Gympie's Gloria Jean's owners are experience a frantic retirement.

Young students have a taste of high school

GETTING INVOLVED: Gavin Gagen (fifth from right) with a group of excited Year 6 students at the Gympie High School transition day.

Meet and greet at Gympie State High School

Last chance to win $1000 this Christmas

Fancy $1000 this Christmas? We're giving six $1000 EFTPOS cards away!

TODAY is the last day to get your name in the running to win a $1000!

Local Partners

Nats head to Kilkivan's wilds

40 MEMBERS of the Gympie and District Field Naturalists Club visited Mudlo National Park.

200 enjoy taste of 'local' at Kandanga long lunch

Part of the crowd before going into the hay shed to eat.

200 enjoy the taste of 'local' at Kandanga Creek Farm long lunch

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering another menu of nutritious meals next week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Seqwater warns of blue green algae threat

When blue green algae forces the closure of Borumba Dam, the local economy of Imbil is heavily impacted.

Lake Borumba visitors warned about potential blue green algae

What's on around Gympie this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary Gympie

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

ACTOR and director Tim Roth has revealed he was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Event promises a very Mary Christmas

FESTIVE SPIRIT: Faye Jefferson, Craig Skennerton, Bev Evans and Karyn Palmer from Red Cross Opp Shop at last year's event.

Mary St gears up for Christmas bonanza

SOUTHSIDE AUCTION

75 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Auction

This well-positioned split level family home has views over Gympie and surrounding areas. Situated on a 2000m2 gently sloping block. The solid brick home has a...

Ideal Positioned Property.

56 Vantage Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Situated on a peaceful rural residential setting 5 Minutes from the CBD and less than a kilometre to the local primary school. The lowset brick and tile home...

A GRAND LADY

26 Beresford Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Time is of the essence. This highset split level home is not going to last long, as it is priced right for the current market. Check out what this grand property...

BEAUTIFUL OLD QUEENSLANDER WITH POTENTIAL FOR INCOME

14 Hodge Street, Goomeri 4601

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Situated right in the heart of Goomeri is a majestic 5 bedroom split level timber Colonial Queenslander. The home has been fully revamped from the kitchen to...

SO MUCH FOR SO LITTLE!

37 Cross Crescent, Curra 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to this private low set brick home nestled on 5 Acres with great water supply at 37 Cross Crescent, Curra Inside features, tidy light and airy kitchen...

THE ULTIMATE WELLNESS RETREAT

13 Clyde Road, Wallu 4570

House 3 1 3 $480,000

Ever wanted to find that special place that nutures and centres you to your very core? In an increasingly busy world, imagine coming home to natural billabongs...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... UNDER CONTRACT

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $675,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

AT HOME IN THE MARY VALLEY

716 Kandanga Creek Road, Kandanga Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $595,000

All the hard works done, this beautiful property of 12.01ha (almost 30 acres) has a huge well-appointed home, two sheds, large dam and fully fenced. The house is a...

PRIVACY + LOCATION = OPPORTUNITY

Canina 4570

House 4 1 4 Offers Over...

Nearly 40 acres with two road frontage, good pastures to suit horses or cattle. 3 dams in total, one is spring fed. Situated on the Tin Can Bay Road with good...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!