In a little over four weeks, this space has been transformed. You won’t believe what it looks like now.
TRANSFORMED: This Gympie region space is unrecognisable now

Donna Jones
4th Apr 2020 12:27 AM
SUCCESSFUL grant applications and a lot of hard work by an army of volunteers have lead to the new Village Green precinct at Amamoor nearing completion.

In November 2018, The Friends of Amamoor Inc successfully applied for $30,000 to beautify the area around Amamoor Train Station but work ramped up in earnest at the end of February.

The Community Gambling Benefit Fund may have supplied the money, but it was the people of Amamoor who supplied the muscle, according to president of the Friends of Amamoor, Julia Tidy.

“Our purpose was to have a beautiful area for the public to enjoy,” Ms Tidy said.

“The whole community is involved.”

She said the concept came originally from Gordon Maudsley, who is a builder by trade, but a lot of the creative touches have come from project manager Paul Meakin.

“He’s very clever; a very talented man. He’s made it very arty and creative,” she said.

There has also been assistance from Gympie Regional Council, The Rattler Company and other local businesses who have offered discounted materials.

Volunteers from all over Amamoor have helping to pull the project together.

Ms Tidy said they intend to have a grand opening once the coronavirus crisis has abated.

