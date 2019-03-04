Trainwreck Gympie mum leaves trail of carnage in drug spree

A Gympie mother of five has been jailed after breaking into St Vinnies over the weekend, purposefully blocking the toilet at the police station and doing $6500 damager to the charity store.

A Gympie mother of five has been jailed after breaking into St Vinnies over the weekend, purposefully blocking the toilet at the police station and doing $6500 damager to the charity store. Brett Wortman

A WOMAN who broke into Gympie's St Vincent de Paul store on Saturday night caused $6500 damage to the charity's welfare food supplies.

Mother of five, Carolyn Ruth Elwell, 39, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates court yesterday to burgling the John St premises.

Police said she was found drinking Coca-Cola, with an open fridge and a large quantity of food, including meat.

Elwell's lawyer said she had become drug addled and wanted help.

Elwell also pleaded guilty to damaging police property by blocking the watchhouse toilet and drain and flushing to cause a flood, among other charges of damage, stealing and assault.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said jail would be a necessary circuit breaker for her drug use and imposed a 10-month sentence, with parole from May 1, taking account of her three days already served in police custody.