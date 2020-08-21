Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
News

Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

by Brayden Heslehurst
21st Aug 2020 7:38 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Train services on one of Brisbane's most popular lines have been suspended after a truck crashed onto the tracks near a bayside station this morning.

Queensland Police were called to the scene, near the Manly Rail Station at Florence and Ronald St, around 6.36am.

A Queensland Rail spokesman said services between Lota and Lindum have been suspended as a result of the crash.

Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.
Truck going onto train tracks near Manly Station.

However, rail replacement buses have been organised to take commuters to the next available station.

Queensland Ambulance officers are currently on scene and are assessing a man in his 20s for some minor injuries.

Originally published as Trains suspended after truck crashes onto Brisbane line

More Stories

Show More
brisbane crash trains

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        Premium Content Bruce Hwy hoon filmed himself burning his licence suspension

        News The Gunalda man posted footage online of himself burning documents stating his licence had been suspended

        Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Premium Content Dingo still under close watch after tracking collar removed

        Environment The collar was removed from the dingo this week

        Noosa Mayor, deputy’s financial interests revealed

        Premium Content Noosa Mayor, deputy’s financial interests revealed

        News Register of interests shows Noosa Mayor has entrepreneurial streak

        Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        Premium Content Queenslanders turn on each other in COVID crisis

        News Calls to Crime Stoppers spiked by a massive 66 per cent