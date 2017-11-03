Training paramount at Gympie business

CHAMPION: Australian World Skills Finalist for 2014 Nathan Stephens is hard at work. BELOW: Jon Lane cleans a domestic air-conditioning unit.

CHAMPION: Australian World Skills Finalist for 2014 Nathan Stephens is hard at work. BELOW: Jon Lane cleans a domestic air-conditioning unit. Contributed

AS WITH any constantly changing industry, the need to stay abreast of new technological advancements is paramount at TSR.

That's why, according to business manager Kate Stephens, the group invests a great deal of time and money in training their staff.

"TSR is actively involved in providing regular professional training and guidance that enables the company to maintain current knowledge of industry standards and trends,” Ms Stephens said.

Jon Lane. Contributed

One of the ways the company accomplishes this is to implement their own training programs.

"As training facilities are not readily available in Gympie, TSR has implemented a computerised training program that simulates the complete family of faults associated with commercial refrigeration and air-conditioning.”

During the 30 years the company has been running, TSR has trained 13 apprentices, all, Kate said, are still active and successful in the refrigeration and air-conditioning industry.

Their first apprentice was appointed just one year after Tony Stephens started his business in 1987.

Employing local apprentices is also something that Tony Stephens enjoys.

Both of Mr Stephens' sons, Dominic and Nathan, have completed their apprenticeships with TSR and both are now trade-qualified refrigeration mechanics with the company.

"We currently have three apprentices on board at TSR, all of whom grew up in Gympie,” Mr Stephens said.

"Training young apprentices in an area like Gympie gives young workers much more variety than working for a large city company.

"In the past they've had the chance to work on milk vats and these days may be called upon to work on commercial refrigeration and air-conditioning, supermarkets, domestic refrigeration and air-conditioning and cold room building.

"It's good training for an apprentice to get that kind of experience,” he said.

AWARDS

TSR - Awards over the past 10 years have included:

Panasonic Incentive Awards

Daikin Incentive Awards

Woolworths Supplier of the Year Awards

Australian World Skills Finalists Nathan Stephens in 2014

Queensland World Skills Finalist Jack McKean in 2015

Australian World Skills Finalist Pat Brennan in 2017

NOTE: Pat Brennan won the Queensland World Skills this year and will be competing at the national competition in May 2018