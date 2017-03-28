Training boost tackles jobless youth in Gympie region

WIDE Bay youth may have their employment chances boosted through the introduction of Employability Skills Training to the region.

KEEN TO FOLLOW ALL GYMPIE REGION JOB OPPORTUNITIES AND NEWS? Click here and FOLLOW the topic.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has congratulated the eight local training organisations that have been tasked with helping local youth improve their chances of finding and keeping a job.

Wide Bay Member Llew Obrien with Minister for Infastructure and Transport Darren Chester and Gympie MP Tony Perrett. Renee Albrecht

"The program, which kicks off in April, is a great way to help our young people get the skills they need to take up a job in the region,” Mr O'Brien said.

The eight Registered Training Organisations will deliver training in the Wide Bay area under Youth Jobs PaTH (Prepare, Trial, Hire), to help young people aged 15-24 years gain the skills employers are looking for when hiring staff in entry-level positions.

These organisations include:

Australian Employment & Training Solutions Pty Ltd (Gympie, Maryborough)

Look Now Pty Ltd (Maryborough, Gympie)

Regional Training Services Qld Pty Ltd (Gympie, Noosaville, Murgon)

Steps Group Australia Ltd (Gympie, Maryborough)

Strategix Training Group Pty Ltd (Maryborough, Gympie, Murgon, Noosaville)

The Quality Training and Hospitality College Pty Ltd (Noosa Heads)

The Trustee for Designer Life (Qld) Trust (Gympie, Maryborough)

Train Australia Pty Ltd (Maryborough, Gympie, Noosaville)

Mr O'Brien said the Government is investing $188.3 million in the Employability Skills Training program, to help more young Australians into work.

"We know that local businesses are keen to employ local youth, however they sometimes find that applicants do not have core skills needed in the workplace,” Mr O'Brien said.

"Through this new Employability Skills Training initiative, young people will be able to learn these necessary skills and be better prepared to take up job opportunities.”

Employers are already able to hire young Australians by accessing a Youth Bonus wage subsidy of up to $10,000 (GST inclusive) per employee. From April, young people will be able to undertake a voluntary internship of 4-12 weeks to gain work experience and further boost their job prospects.

A full list of the successful organisations can be found at https://www.employment.gov.au/employability-skills-training-panel-applications.