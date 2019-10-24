Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Ryan Warne has promised judge he will clean up his act.
Jack Ryan Warne has promised judge he will clean up his act.
Crime

Drug-selling fitness trainer’s tearful promise to judge

Danielle Buckley
24th Oct 2019 2:58 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FITNESS trainer convicted of selling marijuana has made a tearful promise that, for the sake of his son, a judge will never again see him in court.

Jack Ryan Warne, 32 formerly of Gympie, was serving a suspended sentence for drug trafficking when police found $10,000 of marijuana as well as MDMA at his Warner home on June 5, 2018.

In Brisbane District Court on Thursday, Warne pleaded guilty to breaching the sentence and to five drug and possession charges.

He told Judge Nicole Kefford through tears that he had "messed up".

In character references, Jack Ryan Warne was described as “warm and caring” and a good father.
In character references, Jack Ryan Warne was described as “warm and caring” and a good father.

"For my son's sake you will not see me again," Warne said.

The court heard that Warne was born in Townsville but grew up with his mother in Gympie, where he worked as a restaurant manager, later developing an interest in the fitness industry.

Defence barrister John Jacob said the father of three, who had started to overcome a marijuana addiction, relapsed in 2017 when his mother died.

"Mr Warne turned to cannabis to numb his grief," Mr Jacob said.

Mr Jacob handed up a number of character references for Warne that described him as "warm and caring" and otherwise a good father to his eight-year-old son, who he had sole custody of, and two older daughters.

While Judge Kefford said Warne's level of commerciality was low, she noted that he was only one year into suspended sentence when he was caught.

She stressed the damage drugs caused in the community.

"(Drugs) are so prevalent in society these days because of people supplying ... and you've been part of that," she said.

Warne was sentenced to 18 months' jail but was released immediately on parole.

A conviction was recorded. -NewsRegional

court crime fitness trainer gympie jack ryan warne judge promise son
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie mayor makes good point on press freedom

    premium_icon Gympie mayor makes good point on press freedom

    News Public servants face stiff penalties for breaching confidentiality - laws used to stifle whistleblowers.

    No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    premium_icon No excuses, the racing industry must act now

    Opinion There is no easy fix. But that doesn't mean there is no fix.

    GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    premium_icon GALLERY: 11 photos from Gympie pub crash scene

    Breaking Photos show the impact caused after a crash outside a Gympie pub earlier this...

    BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    premium_icon BREAKING: 3 children hurt as car almost crashes into pub

    Breaking BREAKING: Three children, one adult being treated by paramedics after a crash in...