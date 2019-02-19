Currie suspended after marathon hearing

THE first phase of what shapes as a marathon week in the long running Ben Currie saga was played out on Monday night with the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission suspending the Toowoomba trainer's license.

It followed the issuing of seven new charges against Currie last Friday, which included two related to the alleged use of a jigger, which QRIC described as "serious animal welfare breaches."

Currie was represented by Jim Murdoch QC during Monday's Show Cause hearing and in a statement, QRIC said the trainer "failed to satisfy QRIC stewards that he be allowed to continue to train horses in Queensland."

It followed a marathon nine-hour hearing.

"Stewards made their decision in the interests of the integrity and reputation of the sport as it is paramount," the statement said.

"Stewards have ruled that all horses trained, owned, part owned or leased by Mr Currie shall not participate in any official race or trial, and shall not be allowed to nominate for any race or trial."

Ben Currie has a long week ahead of him. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

But Monday's hearing is only the first step of what is likely to transpire this week.

It is expected Currie will lodge an Internal Review on Tuesday, which will then allow him to appeal to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT) for an urgent stay of proceedings.

In June last year, Currie was successful in securing a stay from QCAT after being stood down by QRIC after the issuing of 28 charges out of the April 7 Weetwood Day investigation.

The Toowoomba trainer, who has been the leading conditioner of winners in Queensland for the past two seasons and is again leading the state premiership in 2018-19, has been training on that stay ever since.

Currie has subsequently been called before stewards to answer four swab irregularities from his horses, two of which have occurred in the time he has been on a stay.

Ben Currie with Kuttamurra Al in 2017. Photo: Glenn Hampson

Stewards are still to hold the hearing into the 28 charges and the positive swabs, with Currie seeking a Supreme Court Judicial Review on grounds that include being permitted to have legal representation in those inquiries. That review is scheduled for this Friday, but it is unknown when a ruling from the hearing will be handed down.

Monday night's decision by QRIC means Currie will not be permitted to work his horses on Tuesday morning, but he can still provide care for them in the stable.

Pending the outcome of any QCAT appeal, he has been provided with 10 days to provide for the welfare of the horses in his care while suitable arrangements can be made for these horses to be transferred, subject to QRIC approval.

Earlier, Currie's bid to have the Show Cause hearing deferred was denied by the QRIC panel, which was headed by Chief Steward Peter Chadwick.