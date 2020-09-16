FIREFIGHTERS, police and paramedics are on scene after a train smashed into a truck and derailed near a Far North sugar mill.

A Queensland Police spokesman said authorities were called to the intersection of Foxton Ave and Mossman St at Mossman at 12.40pm.

The scene of a crash between a cane train and a truck in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray

The cane train was on its way to the Mossman Mill when it crashed into a truck which was blocking the track.

The train has derailed as a result.

The truck was carrying steel cargo.

No injuries are reported.

A train and truck have collided in Mossman. PHOTO: Mark Murray

A police spokeswoman said the northbound lane of the road was blocked and there was fuel leaking on the road.

Police urge motorists to avoid the area. Diversions are in place.

Originally published as Train derails after collision with truck