Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground.
SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen
Weather

Trailers flip, sheds flattened in freak storm north of Bundy

Emma Reid
by
15th Feb 2019 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVERE thunderstorm warnings went out north of Bundaberg yesterday and by the look of the carnage the weather bureau was right.

Residents of Bororen, west of Agnes Water, were in the firing line for "damaging straight line winds" that uprooted horse floats and knocked down sheds.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Harry Clark said the gusts were in excess of 90/kmh and were "packing a punch".

Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls of her shed lying flat on the ground.

 

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls of her shed lying flat on the ground.
SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls of her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen

Another resident, Shari Brown, said the storm freaked her horse, causing it to run through a barbed-wire fence, ripping open its face.

"She is a bit cut up down all four legs but the face is the worst," Ms Brown said.

"She took a fair few metres of four rows of barbed wire down."

 

SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground.
SEVERE STORM: Boroben Resident Tammi Christensen ventured outside after the storm to find her large goose-neck horse float on its side and walls to her shed lying flat on the ground. Tammi Christensen

Deepwater resident Rosemarie Holt said they had heavy rain but no wind.

Burnett Heads resident Amy Swain said there was decent wind and rain in Burnett Heads.

Mr Clark said it was typical for a severe thunderstorm to cause a large amount of damage in one area but none only a street away.

He said there could be more thunderstorms today, but they were not likely to be severe.

agnes water bundaberg bureau of meteorolgy gladstone higgings storm chasing storm
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    RSPCA investigates Gympie possum slayers sickening boast

    premium_icon RSPCA investigates Gympie possum slayers sickening boast

    News RSPCA investigates gruesome Gympie photo: "I need a night out hunting again with the (name witheld family)”

    • 15th Feb 2019 2:50 PM
    • 3 e1707
    CCTV Video: Reward for Gympie petty thieves

    premium_icon CCTV Video: Reward for Gympie petty thieves

    News Gympie business owner fed up with "happy hands” around his business

    • 15th Feb 2019 2:05 PM
    Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 sport digital subscription offer

    Sport Access to Queensland's best sports journalism and free tickets

    • 15th Feb 2019 1:41 PM
    Gympie man was knighted and served as acting Qld premier

    premium_icon Gympie man was knighted and served as acting Qld premier

    News Who was the Gympie founding father who received a knighthood?