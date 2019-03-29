Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Both northbound lanes have been affected on the Bruce Highway after a trailer rolled earlier this morning.
FILE PHOTO: Both northbound lanes have been affected on the Bruce Highway after a trailer rolled earlier this morning. John McCutcheon
News

Trailer rollover causes Bruce Hwy chaos

Ashley Carter
by
29th Mar 2019 8:05 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRAILER that rolled on the Bruce Highway is causing peak-hour delays for drivers on the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on the northbound lanes at Kulangoor, just after the Parklands Exit overpass, about 7.30am, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

The single occupant of the car had managed to remove himself from the vehicle and was not injured, the spokeswoman said. No transport to hospital was required.

Both lanes of the highway are affected heading north towards Cooroy and delays are expected.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

bruce highway kulangoor queensland ambulance service traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    The best and worst things I have read this week

    premium_icon The best and worst things I have read this week

    News The good, the bad and the ugly - there is never a dull moment in The Gympie Times newsroom

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:36 AM
    Gallery: SoMa SoMa hosts Gympie Muster launch party

    premium_icon Gallery: SoMa SoMa hosts Gympie Muster launch party

    News Stars came to town on Thursday to launch the 2019 Gympie Muster

    • 29th Mar 2019 10:05 AM
    Pagel on track for state title win

    Pagel on track for state title win

    News Last year's race still plays on Pagel's mind

    • 29th Mar 2019 9:24 AM
    Weekend weather: More of the good stuff to come

    premium_icon Weekend weather: More of the good stuff to come

    News Up to 50mm could fall if Gympie gets a severe thunderstorm tomorrow